World Erdogan: We stand for peace, but... Turkey won't submit to threats in the dispute with Greece and Cyprus due to maritime rights in the eastern part of the Mediterranean, Recep Tayyip Erdogan said. Source: Tanjug Monday, December 7, 2020 | 13:19

He also said that Turkey wants negotiations on conflicting claims about the continental belt and the right to potential energy resources, Reuters reported.



"When it comes to the Eastern Mediterranean issue, our country never stands for tensions, but for peace, cooperation, justice. The way to this is through negotiations based on mutual respect," Erdogan said, reiterating his call for a conference which would involve all actors in the region.



However, Turkey will not allow the "pirate mentality" shown by other countries to limit it to a narrow coastal belt.



"We will not bow to threats and blackmail... We will not allow imperialist expansionism," he pointed out.



European Union leaders need to assess whether there are grounds for imposing sanctions against Turkey. They will decide on Thursday whether to fulfill their threat to impose sanctions after Turkey sent its research ship into the waters claimed by Greece.