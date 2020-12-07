World 1.500.000 people died; Record number of infected and a new lockdown in California COVID-19 epidemic in the world is not calming down. The number of infected people in the world today has exceeded 67 million. Source: B92, Tanjug Monday, December 7, 2020 | 01:59 Tweet Share Foto: Tanjug/AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin

The most difficult situation is still in the United States, as well as in India and Brazil.



California broke the record in the number of newly infected with COVID-19 today and is entering a new lockdown tonight, while other American states are trying to impose blockades in order to stop the spread of the infection.



California reported 30.075 new cases, far more than the 21.986 recorded on December 4, as well as a new record in the number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19. New Jersey, North Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia also reported a record daily increase in new infections, Reuters reports.



As the number of cases in the most populous American state grows sharply, the California authorities ordered the new strict restrictions to take effect at midnight in Southern California and the San Joaquin Valley.



Bars, hairdressers and barbershops have to close, while restaurants can only serve food to take away.



The San Francisco Bay Area will also close at 10pm on Sunday, with a special set of measures.



Only about half of the 50 U.S. states have introduced new restrictions in the past month, as cases, deaths and hospitalizations have reached record levels across the U.S.



In 14 countries, wearing masks is not mandatory.



More than 605.000 new cases and about 10.000 deaths were registered in the world the day before, the World Health Organization (WHO) announced today.



According to the WHO, the total number of infected people in the world is 65.87 million, and more than 1.5 million people have died since the outbreak of the pandemic. WHO statistics are based on officially confirmed cases reported by countries, TASS reports.



More than 50 percent of new cases were registered in North and South America, followed by Europe and Asia.



The largest number of infected is still in the United States, India, Brazil, Russia, France, Italy, Great Britain, Spain, Argentina, Colombia, Germany and Mexico.