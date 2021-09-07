World "Legitimate canon law of the Serbian Orthodox Church should be strictly respected" Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova spoke on the occasion of the events that took place in Montenegro. Source: Sputnik Tuesday, September 7, 2021 | 23:39 Tweet Share EPA-EFE Maxim SHIPENKOV

She believes that it is important to resolve the situation with respect for the canonical rights of the Serbian Orthodox Church and its believers.



"It is deeply regrettable that certain circles in Montenegro are trying to use church related issues to incite hostility and internal political confrontations. The policy of artificially creating chaos, dividing citizens for any reason has been a recognizable sign of those forces that do not want to reconcile with defeat in last year's elections of the group of Montenegrin president (Milo) Djukanovic, seeking revenge for their own selfish interests. As a result, peace and security in the country have been called into question again", Zakharova said in a statement on the Foreign Ministry's website.



She noted that Moscow fully supports the statements of Serbian Patriarch Porfirije and Metropolitan Joanikije, aimed at reducing tensions.



"We are convinced of the need to resolve the situation within the framework of the constitution and current legislation, with strict respect for the legitimate canonical rights of the Serbian Orthodox Church and its believers, who make up the vast majority of the Montenegrin population", Zakharova added.