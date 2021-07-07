World Hungary threatened with misdemeanor proceedings; the deadline expires tomorrow President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, threatened to initiate misdemeanor proceedings against Hungary due to the law on the LGBT community. Source: Beta, AFP Wednesday, July 7, 2021 | 15:06 Tweet Share Foto: EPA/ZURAB KURTSIKIDZE

Hungary is required to withdraw the law, assessed as discriminatory towards the LGBT community, which will enter into force in that country tomorrow.



"If Hungary does not rectify such a situation, the EC will use the powers given to it as the guardian of the agreement," Ursula von der Leyen told the European Parliament.



The president of the EC again called the law "shameful" as it forbids the dissemination of information about homosexuality to minors.



The Commission can initiate proceedings for violation of European law, which could lead to the intervention of the EU Court of Justice and financial sanctions against Hungary. According to diplomatic sources, such a procedure could be initiated by mid-July at the latest. At the end of June, the commission sent a letter to the Hungarian authorities in which it expressed "legal concern" over the text of the law adopted on June 15.



"To be clear, we use our powers regardless of the member state that violates European law. Since the beginning of my mandate, we have initiated about 40 misdemeanor proceedings related to the protection of the rule of law and other European values," the EC President said.