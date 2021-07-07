Haiti President Jovenel Moïse assassinated
According to the world media, the assassination of the President of Haiti, Jovenel Moïse, was carried out.Source: B92, Tanjug
The attackers have not been identified yet.
According to the latest information, the President of Haiti was killed in his residence during the night in Porto Prens, said the Interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph. Moïse's wife, First Lady Martine Moïse, was injured in the attack and has been hospitalised, AP reports.
The world media reported the statement of the official from Haiti, who said that armed commandos broke into president's residence.
#URGENT | President of Haiti fatally wounded by unknown attackers, reports say https://t.co/SiIEnWt26l#SputnikUrgent pic.twitter.com/c6mTukSrDC— Sputnik (@SputnikInt) July 7, 2021
Joseph condemned the attack as "an inhuman barbaric act out of hatred."
He added that the Haitian national police and other competent authorities are keeping the situation in Haiti under control.
#BREAKING Haiti President Jovenel Moise assassinated: interim PM pic.twitter.com/b6rFriYfjv— AFP News Agency (@AFP) July 7, 2021