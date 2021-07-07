World Haiti President Jovenel Moïse assassinated According to the world media, the assassination of the President of Haiti, Jovenel Moïse, was carried out. Source: B92, Tanjug Wednesday, July 7, 2021 | 13:34 Tweet Share Foto: EPA-EFE/JEAN MARC HERVE ABELARD

The attackers have not been identified yet.



According to the latest information, the President of Haiti was killed in his residence during the night in Porto Prens, said the Interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph. Moïse's wife, First Lady Martine Moïse, was injured in the attack and has been hospitalised, AP reports.



The world media reported the statement of the official from Haiti, who said that armed commandos broke into president's residence.

Joseph condemned the attack as "an inhuman barbaric act out of hatred."



He added that the Haitian national police and other competent authorities are keeping the situation in Haiti under control.