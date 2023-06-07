World Russia: Don't repeat the mistake; "We received a powerful offer" It is the 469th day of the war in Ukraine, which is raging in fear of a looming disaster after a dam in the Kherson region was blown up. Source: B92 Wednesday, June 7, 2023 | 09:05 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES HANDOUT

Western officials, as well as Ukraine, accuse Russian forces of building the Kakhovka dam, while official Moscow claims that Ukraine is responsible for it, that is, it is a matter of sabotage. In the meantime, thousands of people have been evacuated, and the stability of the largest nuclear power plant in Europe, Zaporizhzhia, is also under question.



Due to the collapse of the dam, the pro-Russian authorities declared a state of emergency in part of the Kherson region.



Pro-Russian authorities have declared a state of emergency in the part of the Kherson region in Ukraine that is controlled by Moscow, due to the collapse of the Kahovka hydroelectric dam, reports TASS.



Earlier, a state of emergency was declared in the district of Nova Kakhovka, which was occupied by Russia at the beginning of the attack on Ukraine.



The water level in Nova Kakhovka dropped by half a meter this morning compared to the peak when it exceeded 11 meters, Mayor Vladimir Leontiev announced.

State of emergency declared

Zelensky: We received a powerful offer

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that he received a "serious, powerful" offer from the leaders of Western countries to send F-16 fighter jets to Kyiv. He added that he is now waiting for a final agreement with key allies.



"Our partners know how many planes we need," Zelensky was quoted as saying in a statement on his website. "I have already received assurances about the understanding of that figure from some of our European partners... It is a serious, strong offer."