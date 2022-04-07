World Ukraine has a new plan - Russia: Unacceptable On Wednesday, April 6, Ukraine presented a new draft agreement with Russia, which differs from the one presented at the negotiations in Istanbul. Source: B92 Thursday, April 7, 2022 | 14:25 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/NUNO VEIGA

This was announced today by the head of Russian diplomacy, Sergey Lavrov.



"The new Ukrainian version of the agreement does not state that Ukraine's security guarantees do not apply to Crimea and Sevastopol, so Ukraine is proposing that leaders of both sides discuss those territories, which is unacceptable for Russia," Lavrov said.