World They do not give up support for Russia: "A steel friendship" The friendship between China and Russia is "solid as a rock", and the prospects for cooperation are very broad, said Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. Source: Tanjug Monday, March 7, 2022 | 11:05 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/ALEXANDER NEMENOV / POOL

"Cooperation between the two countries brings benefits and prosperity to the two peoples," the Chinese minister said at his annual press conference on the sidelines of the annual session of the Chinese parliament.



According to him, China is ready to continue its constructive role in promoting peace talks between the Russian Federation and Ukraine, if there is a need for mediation.



The head of Chinese diplomacy also said that Beijing has always been objective and fair, and that solving complex problems requires calmness and rationality. For that reason, he claims, the dialogue must continue, and the focus must be on long-term stability in the region.



Wang also said that the Chinese Red Cross would collect humanitarian aid for Ukraine.