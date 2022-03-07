World Fighting around Kharkov; A new round of negotiations; "Silence mode" as of 10 o'clock As the war in Ukraine continues, the world today awaits negotiations between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations. Source: B92 Monday, March 7, 2022 | 08:40 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

According to the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), more than 1.5 million people have fled Ukraine since the beginning of the war. Most of them fled to Poland, and Slovakia declared a state of emergency because of that.



The Ministry of Defense of Russia claims that the Security Service of Ukraine is preparing a provocation with extremists "Azov" with possible radioactive pollution of the environment in the area of Kharkov.

Morning in Nikolaev

Consequences of the morning MLRS strike on Nikolaev

🇺🇦⚡️🇷🇺War Day 12

A ceasefire and opening of humanitarian corridors from 10 a.m.

At the request of French President Emmanuel Macron sent to Russian leader Vladimir Putin, the Russian Armed Forces will announce a ceasefire and the opening of humanitarian corridors from Kyiv, Mariupol, Kharkov and Sumy at 10:00 a.m., the Interdepartmental Coordination Headquarters for Humanitarian Response in Ukraine announced.



"Taking into account the catastrophic humanitarian situation and its sudden deterioration in the cities of Kyiv, Kharkov, Suma and Mariupol, as well as at the personal request of French President Emmanuel Macron to Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Russian Armed Forces announce a ceasefire on March 7, 2022, at 10.00 a.m. and the opening of humanitarian corridors, it is stated in the announcement, reports Sputnik.



As it is stated, Russia will control the exit of the inhabitants from the cities with the help of drones.

Horrible images from Kyiv

EPA-EFE/OLEKSANDR RATUSHNIAK

Terrible images of dead civilians are arriving from Kyiv this morning as well. Among them is a woman with a suitcase who tried to leave the city of Irpin, but died in the bombing.