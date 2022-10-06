World Shooting in a kindergarten, at least 31 victims: Children among the dead VIDEO/PHOTOS At least 30 people were killed when a former policeman opened fire in a kindergarten in Thailand, according to world media. Source: B92 Thursday, October 6, 2022 | 10:15 Tweet Share Ilustracija, foto: EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

According to the latest information, the attacker committed suicide after escaping.



As reported by foreign media, the victims include both children and adults.



According to unofficial information, the attacker allegedly shot and stabbed adults and children.

A photo of the suspect for this crime was also published on social networks.

Police release image of suspect shooter after 31 people killed (adults and children) in a mass shooting at a child daycare centre in Nong Bua Lamphu in Northeastern #Thailand



It’s understood the suspect is a 34 year old former police officer pic.twitter.com/oRjWM2RAZf — Zora Suleman (@ZoraSuleman) October 6, 2022

Also, a video of the police entering the kindergarten appeared.