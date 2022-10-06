Shooting in a kindergarten, at least 31 victims: Children among the dead VIDEO/PHOTOS
At least 30 people were killed when a former policeman opened fire in a kindergarten in Thailand, according to world media.Source: B92
According to the latest information, the attacker committed suicide after escaping.
As reported by foreign media, the victims include both children and adults.
According to unofficial information, the attacker allegedly shot and stabbed adults and children.
A photo of the suspect for this crime was also published on social networks.
Also, a video of the police entering the kindergarten appeared.
