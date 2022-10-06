World 0

Shooting in a kindergarten, at least 31 victims: Children among the dead VIDEO/PHOTOS

At least 30 people were killed when a former policeman opened fire in a kindergarten in Thailand, according to world media.

Source: B92
Share
Ilustracija, foto: EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT
Ilustracija, foto: EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

According to the latest information, the attacker committed suicide after escaping.

As reported by foreign media, the victims include both children and adults.

According to unofficial information, the attacker allegedly shot and stabbed adults and children.

A photo of the suspect for this crime was also published on social networks.

Also, a video of the police entering the kindergarten appeared.

Read more
Comments 0
Read
Send your comment

World

Finland could place it "under Putin's nose"

Finland could station NATO nuclear weapons within a 965-kilometer radius of Moscow, although officials say the move is unlikely for now.

World Wednesday, October 5, 2022 11:52 Comments: 0
EPA-EFE/Toms Kalnins/Ilustracija
page 1 of 36 go to page