World The plane disappeared from radar Russia's Ministry for emergencies is investigating what happened to the Antonov An-26 aircraft after the communication was cut off.

According to preliminary data, there are 22 passengers on the plane, including one child, and six crew members. Russia's Ministry of Emergency Situations (MChS) says it is investigating details to find out what happened to the plane that disappeared over Kamchatka.



According to a TASS source, the plane was technically correct, and the pilot did not report a malfunction.



A source from the TASS Agency stated that the contact with the aircraft was lost during the landing, and RIA Novosti reports that the weather at the crash site was bad - cloudy and foggy.



The An-26 aircraft could have crashed into the sea, emergency services told the agency. Kamchatka authorities said the plane was approaching from the land, not the sea. Communication was interrupted 10 kilometers from the Palana Airport.



According to RIA Novosti, the An-26 passenger plane was flying between the cities of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky and Palana.