Revenge? NATO: This is new dimension of war VIDEO

The 468th day of the war in Ukraine is underway. Tuesday, June 6, 2023 | 15:40

The upper part of the Kakhovo hydroelectric power plant, in the south of Ukraine, was destroyed by shelling, but the dam of the reservoir itself was not destroyed, Vladimir Leontiev, the head of administration of the Novokakhov city district, told RIA Novosti.



Numerous Telegram channels reported tonight that the Kakhovska hydroelectric power plant, which is under the control of Russian forces, was allegedly completely destroyed, and some posted footage of the collapsed dam.

Scholz: This is a new dimension of war

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz estimates that the partial destruction of the Kahovka dam in the Kherson region of Ukraine is a "new dimension" of the war in Ukraine. The damage to the dam is something that "fits in with the way Putin is waging this war," Scholz said, adding that it was a development "we are looking at with care and concern."



The German chancellor commented on the latest situation in Ukraine in his speech at the "European Forum", which is organized by the WDR public service and is held in Berlin.

Satellite image of the Kakhovka hydropower dam before and after the explosion