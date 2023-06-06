World The Eastern bloc of the EU prevailed The European Union extended until September 15 restrictions on the import of agricultural products from Ukraine to a number of European countries. Source: Sputnik Tuesday, June 6, 2023 | 08:52 Tweet Share Foto: shutterstock, symbiot

"Free circulation of the mentioned products is allowed only in the EU member states, with the exception of Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia," it was stated in the decision that entered into force.



We are talking about wheat, corn, rapeseed and sunflower seeds.



At the end of March, the prime ministers of several European Union countries addressed the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, with a request to respond to the crisis caused by the excessive amount of Ukrainian grain on their market.



In the letter of the Prime Ministers of Poland, Hungary, Romania, Bulgaria and Slovakia, it was stated that "problems caused by a significant increase in deliveries of Ukrainian products to the market of EU member states, especially those bordering on it", led to a huge increase in the import of grain, eggs, poultry, sugar, various types of fruit and other products.



The European Commission announced that it has taken measures for the import of certain types of grain from Ukraine, which are aimed at removing logistical obstacles related to those products in Hungary, Bulgaria, Poland, Romania and Slovakia.



The measures came into effect on May 2.