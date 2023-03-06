World Estonia: The Reform Party of Prime Minister Kaja Kallas won the elections The Reform Party of Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas won the parliamentary elections, according to the results based on 98 percent of the votes counted. Source: Tanjug Monday, March 6, 2023 | 08:47 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/VALDA KALNINA

According to those results, the Reform Party won 31.5 percent, while the far-right party, the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE), won second place with 16.1 percent of the vote.



Kallas faced a challenge from the far-right populist EKRE party, which seeks to limit the Baltic nation’s exposure to the Ukraine crisis and blames the current government for Estonia’s high inflation rate.



Turnout was 63.7%, in line with the previous election. If Kallas (45), succeeds in crafting a functioning coalition, it would cement the Baltic nation's pro-European direction, Reuters informs.



Reform won an election in 2019 but was then kept from power as three smaller parties formed a government. It collapsed in 2021, allowing Kallas to create a coalition and take charge.



Throughout the campaign, EKRE have promised to slash energy bills by opposing the transition to green energy and to stop accepting new Ukrainian war refugees.



The party also criticized the extent of Kallas' policy of sending weapons to Ukraine, saying it did not take into account the country's own defense needs.