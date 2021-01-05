World Access to Wuhan denied, Beijing issued a statement The team of the World Health Organization, which was supposed to investigate the origin of COVID-19 in Wuhan, was denied entry to China. Source: B92, BBC, Tanjug Wednesday, January 6, 2021 | 13:55 Tweet Share Foto: Tanjug/AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim

Two members were already on their way to that country, but one of them returned, while the other member is in transit in a third country. The WHO said that there was a problem with visas.



Beijing and the WHO, after months of negotiations, agreed on a long-awaited investigation in December.



The virus was first discovered in Wuhan at the end of 2019, and the beginning of the spread of the infection is connected with the market.



WHO chief Tedros Adana Gebrejesus said he was "very disappointed" that China had not yet completed the team's arrival permits "given that two members had already started traveling and the others could not leave at the last minute".

Beijing made a statement

China confirmed today that it is still negotiating with the World Health Organization on the dates and plan of the visit of international experts who are investigating the origin of COVID-19, after the head of this world organization criticized Beijing for failing to issue the mission permits.



China's position on researching the origin of the pandemic "has always been open and responsible," Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying, told a news conference. She stressed that "it is possible that there was a misunderstanding" and that "there is no need to deepen the issue".



"The problem of origin is very complex. In order to ensure that the work of the international expert group in China is successful and that the necessary procedures and relevant, concrete plans are carried out, both sides still need to discuss it," Hua said.