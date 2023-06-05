World "This man is mentally and physically unfit to be president" The White House is to blame for allowing US President Joe Biden to talk about re-election while he is in a state of mental and physical decline. Source: RT.rs Monday, June 5, 2023 | 13:23 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

"I don't want to sound like a broken record, but this man is mentally and physically unfit to be president."



This was stated for "Fox News" by the former chief physician of the White House and Republican Congressman, Ronny Jackson.



Biden's latest gaffe was when he tripped and fell as he left the stage after a cadet graduation ceremony at the US Air Force Academy in Colorado.



The White House immediately announced that Biden was "fine" and that he was surprised by the sandbag on stage.

"I think his lack of physical ability and his physical decline are now starting to highlight the cognitive decline that we've seen for so long. It's a package that just doesn't sell around the world, and it becomes a national security issue for us," he added.



"I think his lack of physical ability and his physical decline are now starting to highlight the cognitive decline that we've seen for so long. It's a package that just doesn't sell around the world, and it becomes a national security issue for us," he added.



Jackson, who served as the White House physician during the presidency of Barack Obama and Donald Trump, has repeatedly warned about Biden's mental health. Earlier this year, he warned that the 80-year-old president "doesn't know where he is half the time and every day brings us closer to an all-out war with Russia and China."



A "Washington Post" poll conducted at the beginning of May showed that 62 percent of voters believe that Biden is in too poor physical condition to effectively lead the country.



Biden is already the oldest head of state to ever lead the USA, and if re-elected, he will be 86 years old in 2024 when he leaves office.