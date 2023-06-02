World "The enemy has moved... We have destroyed them" Russian forces repelled a "large-scale offensive" by the Ukrainian army in Donetsk, in the east of Ukraine, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced last night Source: Beta/AFP Monday, June 5, 2023 | 09:41 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/Adam Vaughan

"On the morning of June 4, the enemy launched a full-scale offensive on five sectors of the front in the direction of the southern Donetsk region," the ministry said in a statement, adding that "the enemy did not achieve its goal and did not succeed."



The ministry said that the Ukrainian army led the offensive with six mechanized battalions and two tank battalions.



A video posted by the ministry on Telegram shows Russian forces destroying Ukrainian armored vehicles.



The Ukrainian authorities did not comment on the claims of the Russian ministry.



For months, Kyiv has claimed that it is preparing a major counter-offensive against Russian forces.