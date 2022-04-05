World The United States has deployed a squadron of fighter bombers to Poland A squadron of American fighter-bomber F / A-18C Hornet Marine Corps has arrived at the air base in the Polish city of Łask. Source: B92 Tuesday, April 5, 2022 | 10:00 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/ANTHONY ANEX

According to the US Air Force Command in Europe, the fighters from the 2nd Air Wing of the Marine Corps were deployed to Poland from the continental part of the United States from the Beaufort Air Base in South Carolina.



The KC-130J Hercules tanker plane also arrived in Poland, foreign media report.



"Sending aircraft to Eastern Europe aims to support NATO's collective defense," the message said. In addition, air control units of the Marine Corps have been deployed to Lithuania.



"The rapid redeployment of USMC forces will immediately strengthen the deterrent and defensive position on NATO's eastern flank. This deployment has been carried out in full coordination with host countries and military authorities, and although temporary, is a reasonable measure to increase preparedness and strengthen eastern collective defense of Europe during this period of uncertainty", the US military said. The United States sent a group of F-15 fighter jets to Poland in February "to strengthen NATO's collective defense", the US Air Force Command in Europe reported.



"The transfer of American fighters to the Łask air base in Poland is aimed at strengthening NATO's collective defense capabilities and supporting the alliance's air patrol mission," the statement said.