World 0

The United States has deployed a squadron of fighter bombers to Poland

A squadron of American fighter-bomber F / A-18C Hornet Marine Corps has arrived at the air base in the Polish city of Łask.

Source: B92
Share
EPA-EFE/ANTHONY ANEX
EPA-EFE/ANTHONY ANEX

According to the US Air Force Command in Europe, the fighters from the 2nd Air Wing of the Marine Corps were deployed to Poland from the continental part of the United States from the Beaufort Air Base in South Carolina.

The KC-130J Hercules tanker plane also arrived in Poland, foreign media report.

"Sending aircraft to Eastern Europe aims to support NATO's collective defense," the message said. In addition, air control units of the Marine Corps have been deployed to Lithuania.

"The rapid redeployment of USMC forces will immediately strengthen the deterrent and defensive position on NATO's eastern flank. This deployment has been carried out in full coordination with host countries and military authorities, and although temporary, is a reasonable measure to increase preparedness and strengthen eastern collective defense of Europe during this period of uncertainty", the US military said. The United States sent a group of F-15 fighter jets to Poland in February "to strengthen NATO's collective defense", the US Air Force Command in Europe reported.

"The transfer of American fighters to the Łask air base in Poland is aimed at strengthening NATO's collective defense capabilities and supporting the alliance's air patrol mission," the statement said.

Read more
Comments 0
Read
Send your comment

World

German general: "Ukraine will be divided"

There is no scenario according to which NATO would send its forces to Ukraine, the general of the German army told reporters.

World Monday, April 4, 2022 15:15 Comments: 1
EPA/EFE/ MARTIN DIVISEK

"NATO is playing with fire"

By delivering weapons to Ukraine, NATO countries are playing with fire, said Nikolay Kobrinets, director of Russian MFA Department for Pan-European Cooperation.

World Friday, April 1, 2022 11:45 Comments: 0
Foto: Deposit/RailwayFX
page 1 of 38 go to page