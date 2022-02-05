World Tragic end: Little Rayan died just half an hour after he was pulled out of the well Little Rayan from Morocco, whose rescue from a 32-meter-deep well lasted four days, passed away only half an hour after he was rescued. Source: B92 Saturday, February 5, 2022 | 18:48 Tweet Share FOTO: Profimedia

According to Al Jazeera Morocco, official information has arrived that the boy did not survive the operation.



Let us remind you, a five-year-old boy Rayan, who was trapped underground for days, in a well 32 meters deep in Morocco, was pulled out after several days of rescue operation.



Rescuers dug a canal parallel to the well for days, and the last meters were dug by hand.



Ambulance has taken Rayan to a local hospital.



Hundreds of people gathered in front of the place where the rescue operation took place, waiting to greet the child and provide support to the rescuers.



The hilly area around Chefchaouen is very cold in winter and although the food was sent down to Rayan, it was not known if he ate anything.

The complicated rescue operation involved numerous services, and the landslide was especially feared, considering that the pit is located on a landslide.