World AFP: The small Balkan country Serbia The great efforts of the health authorities has brought Serbia to the position of the continental leader in vaccination, the Guardian reported, writes AFP. Source: Tanjug Friday, February 5, 2021 | 12:15

The small Balkan country has inoculated more than 450,000 of its population of seven million in almost two weeks, a rate that exceeds all other states in Europe apart from Britain, according to the scientific publication Our World in Data.



Founder and editor of the site "Our World in Data" is Max Roser, an economist and philosopher, and also director of research in economics at the University of Oxford.



"One key difference is that most of the vials are filled with a vaccine made by Chinese pharmaceutical giant Sinopharm", it is added in the text on the Guardian.



"As the European Union’s rollout is snagged by delays and controversies, Serbia — which lies outside the bloc’s borders — has raced ahead by turning its gaze to the East, securing deals with Chinese and Russian producers", it is said.



"When registering for an appointment, Serbs can tick off their vaccine of choice — the Pfizer/BioNtech, Sputnik V and Sinopharm jabs are currently on the menu", it is concluded in this article.