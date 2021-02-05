World 0

There's a possibility to ease the measures

German Health Minister Jens Spahn said that epidemiological measures could be lifted before spring, in case the number of infected people continues to decline.

Source: Tanjug
Share
Tanjug/AP Photo/Martin Meissner
Tanjug/AP Photo/Martin Meissner

"We will not be able to stay under a strict lockdown all winter. Our society could not tolerate that," Spahn said in an interview with the Funke media group, reports the "Guardian".

In Germany, partial lockdown has been in force since November, when bars, restaurants were closed and cultural and sports events were canceled.

Schools and shops that do not sell basic necessities have been on the restrictive list since mid-December, and in January, when the fear of a new strain of the coronavirus appeared, stricter decisions were made on wearing masks and working from home.

Since the start of the year, the number of people infected with coronavirus and patients being treated in intensive care has been declining day by day, and Spahn considers this trend to be "encouraging".

Read more
Comments 0
Read
Send your comment

World

Officially requested: Approve our vaccine, urgently

Pharmaceutical company "Johnson & Johnson" asked the American Food and Drug Administration to approve its vaccine for emergency use in the form of a single dose

World Friday, February 5, 2021 09:04 Comments: 0
Tanjug/Johnson & Johnson via AP

"They control your mind"

Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that social networks present business aimed at making a profit at any cost.

World Wednesday, February 3, 2021 09:37 Comments: 1
Tanjug/Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP
page 1 of 23 go to page