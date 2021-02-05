World There's a possibility to ease the measures German Health Minister Jens Spahn said that epidemiological measures could be lifted before spring, in case the number of infected people continues to decline. Source: Tanjug Friday, February 5, 2021 | 09:18 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Martin Meissner

"We will not be able to stay under a strict lockdown all winter. Our society could not tolerate that," Spahn said in an interview with the Funke media group, reports the "Guardian".



In Germany, partial lockdown has been in force since November, when bars, restaurants were closed and cultural and sports events were canceled.



Schools and shops that do not sell basic necessities have been on the restrictive list since mid-December, and in January, when the fear of a new strain of the coronavirus appeared, stricter decisions were made on wearing masks and working from home.



Since the start of the year, the number of people infected with coronavirus and patients being treated in intensive care has been declining day by day, and Spahn considers this trend to be "encouraging".