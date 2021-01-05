World 0

WHO chief disappointed with China

WHO chief Tedros Ghebreyesus disappointed that Chinese officials still hadn't issued permits to experts to come to China to investigate the origin of the virus.

Source: Beta
EPA-EFE/ MARTIAL TREZZINI
EPA-EFE/ MARTIAL TREZZINI

Ghebreyesus, who rarely criticizes Beijing, said that members of the international team of scientists started leaving their countries for China in the last 24 hours, based on the agreement between the World Health Organization and the Chinese government, according to the Associated Press.

"Today, we learned that Chinese officials have not yet completed the necessary permits for the team to come to China," Ghebreyesus told reporters in Geneva.

He stated that he was "very disappointed with that news", considering that two members of the team had already set off, while the others canceled at the last minute.

Almost since the outbreak of the epidemic, there have been appeals to allow international investigators to enter China to determine how the coronavirus infection started.

Information on the origin of the novel coronavirus and how it originally spread could help countries in fighting COVID-19.

