World Mass shooting - massacre at Independence Day celebration, several dead VIDEO / PHOTO At least nine people have been killed and 57 wounded in a shooting near Central Avenue and Second Street at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois. Monday, July 4, 2022 | 20:20

The attacker was not arrested, and according to eyewitnesses, he fired shots from the top of one of the surrounding buildings.



Highland Park officials asked residents to avoid downtown.

Tanjug/Lynn Sweet/Chicago Sun-Times via AP

Witnesses said the crowd was running away from the shooting, and others saw at least five bloodied people lying on the ground, although the exact number of victims is still unknown, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.



The Chicago Sun-Times reported that the parade started around 10 a.m. local time, but was stopped after 10 minutes when shots were fired.

"Move, it's not safe here"

Hundreds of people were running away from the shooting, leaving chairs and baby carriages behind, looking for a place to hide.



One of the witnesses counted more than 20 shots.



"Move, it's not safe here," the police told the citizens.