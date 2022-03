World A bridge in the Odessa region exploded?; UN Security Council convened UN Security Council meets after Russia's attack on the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant in Ukraine. Source: B92 Friday, March 4, 2022 | 18:54 Tweet Share Tanjug/Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP, File

It is expected that new negotiations could take place tomorrow or the day after tomorrow. Today, NATO rejected Ukraine's request to close the skies over that country. Putin and Biden will not talk soon, in order to lower tensions, a Kremlin spokesman said.

Ukrainian media: Russians blew up a bridge in the Odessa region