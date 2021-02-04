World A precedent before the Australian Open - organizers are changing the rules Just a few days before the start of the Australian Open, a large black cloud hovers over the tournament Source: M.S. Thursday, February 4, 2021 | 12:02 Tweet Share BELGA PHOTO PATRICK HAMILTON/Profimedia

There are many questions and uncertainties due to the new situation, caused by the "intrusion" of the coronavirus into the hotel where the tennis players are staying.



Organizers are "pushing" for the first Grand Slam of the season, and tournaments that serve as a warm-up are in jeopardy.



Tournament director Craig Tiley revealed that there is a possibility to play in three sets, in four games in tournaments before the Australian Open, including the ATP Cup.



"The Tennis Association of Australia is working with the ATP and WTA to find a way to hold the Australian Open. There is a possibility to change the format," Tiley shared these surprising information. The draw in Melbourne was postponed for one day.



Also, Serbia and Germany were supposed to play on Thursday to qualify for the semifinals of the ATP Cup, but everything was rescheduled.