World "NATO and the United States are completely incompetent" The situation in Afghanistan has clearly shown: neither NATO in general nor the US in particular can effectively plan and coordinate its actions. Friday, September 3, 2021 | 22:44

This was stated by the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia, Maria Zakharova.



"The situation in Afghanistan has clearly shown: neither NATO in general nor the US in particular can effectively plan and coordinate its actions. Moreover, the US turned out to be an absolutely incompetent side as a leadership force. And the video footage of the self-destruction of the ′′invincible car′′ that flew around the world is more convincing than all military calculations demonstrate NATO's absolute insolvency as a military political bloc claiming to be a leading role in ensuring the world order", Zakharova wrote on Facebook.



As he says, it seems that now is the best time for NATO to work on its mistakes.



"It would seem that now is the time for the block to work on mistakes. To prove that NATO understands its deplorable situation and is ready to reboot to become an effective organization, which, if it does not know how to ′′ leave beautifully ", it can basically deal with peace and security issues, perform tasks assigned to the Alliance. To do this, you need to sit down and think, analyze the actions of all these thousands of North Atlantic military bureaucrats in the content of several dozens of peoples".



"But, as they say, they are not like that. What is the bloc doing, caught in its own helplessness? He is in a hurry to look for informational reasons in order to divert attention from a series of failures and respond to the challenges of the time ... with exercises," Zakharova said. maneuvers that NATO plans to hold by the end of the year.



Judging by the NATO disaster in Afghanistan, the Alliance needs exercises not in fields and meadows, but in mountains and steppes. But apparently, they really played a virtual confrontation between Russia", the spokeswoman specified.



She stated that NATO's appetites are growing, and that the Secretary General of the Alliance, Jens Stoltenberg, announced an increase in NATO's military presence in the Arctic in June.



"The degradation of the Alliance is obvious. The equipment used in Iraq was at least driven to the Baltic States, giving a bunch of movement to vassals. In Afghanistan, the forces ran out so much that cars and helicopters left those against whom they were thrown there. I imagine what will happen in the Arctic", Zakharova concluded.



Just to recall, the Pentagon announced that it has completed the withdrawal of forces from Afghanistan and the end of the 20th annual mission.



The Taliban movement has taken full control of the airport in Kabul, from where foreigners and allies have been evacuated.