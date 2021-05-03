World High tensions in Brussels - ambassador invited to an emergency meeting Russia's Ambassador to EU, Vladimir Chizhov, invited to a meeting with the Secretary General of the European Commission and the European External Action Service Source: Tanjug Monday, May 3, 2021 | 17:35 Tweet Share Foto: EPA-EFE/Stephanie Lecocq

EU representatives will submit to the Russian ambassador the "rejection note, strongly condemning Moscow's decision" to ban the entry into its territory of eight EU citizens, including the vice president of the European Commission, Vera Yurova.



EU spokesperson Peter Stano states that this is only the latest in a "series of incidents" that Russia has had in recent days with the EU and member states.



"It shows Russia's determination to continue the hostile confrontation. The EU will respond to that," Stano said.



In Brussels, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell is consulting with the member states, while the EU will insist on a "unique and most efficient" response to the Russian Federation to "all actions taken in recent months."