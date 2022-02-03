World Berlin replies to Moscow: "You have crossed the line" German media company "Deutsche Welle" intends to take legal steps to challenge the measures of the Russian authorities against it. Source: Sputnik Thursday, February 3, 2022 | 17:45 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER

"The measures taken by the Russian authorities are inexplicable and represent an excessive reaction," General Manager Peter Limburg said in a statement.



"We are officially protesting against that absurd reaction of the Russian government, and we will take legal steps to challenge the announced measures," Limburg said in a statement.



It is pointed out that "Deutsche Welle" will continue to broadcast programs from Moscow until it receives official notification about the closure of the correspondence office.



"Even if we end up having to close it (the bureau), it will not affect coverage (of events) in Russia," the media company's CEO said, noting that Deutsche Welle is likely to intensify reporting on events in Russia after that. The statement states that "Deutsche Welle" has licenses for broadcasting its TV channels "DW English" and "DW Deutsche" since 2005.



Current licenses for these channels are valid until 2025 and 2027. The Association of Journalists of Germany also announced that it considers the measures of the Russian side against "Deutsche Welle" - "restriction of freedom of the press".



"Solidarity with colleagues from Deutsche Welle in Russia.



"Federal government should show responsibility for 'Deutsche Welle' and loudly protest against this act of censorship," the association said in a statement on Twitter. It should be reminded that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia previously announced that the decision of the German media regulator to ban the broadcasting of RT DE forced Russia to take reciprocal measures towards accredited German media, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia announced.



As part of the reciprocal measures announced on February 2 in response to Germany's hostile steps to ban satellite and other German-language television broadcasts "RT DE", Russia intends to implement the first phase of reciprocal measures, including closing the German correspondent's office, Deutsche Welle television companies in the Russian Federation.