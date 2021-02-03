World "They control your mind" Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that social networks present business aimed at making a profit at any cost. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, February 3, 2021 | 09:37 Tweet Share Tanjug/Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP

According to the Russian President, they are trying to manipulate the mind of their users.



"They don't care if some content harms the people it is intended for in any way. These modern information platforms are starting to control our mind", Putin warned, explaining that the systems study and "push" what users consider necessary and a person begins to accept solutions without realizing that he is under control and that he is being managed, reports TASS.



Putin also reminded that it is important to respect the principle of freedom of speech when monitoring content on the Internet.



"Of course, we need to think about it, we need to react to it somehow, while not making decisions that would restrict human freedom - freedom of choice, freedom of speech," said the Russian President, answering the question of how to protect children from harmful content on social networks and the Internet as a whole. The Russian leader emphasized that the service for communication between teachers and students should be based on the national Russian software product.



Earlier, the Deputy President of the Security Council of Russia, Dmitry Medvedev, stated that Russia is technologically ready to create an autonomous segment of the global network in the event of disconnection from the Internet.