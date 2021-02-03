World WHO team is currently entering the most controversial place in the world WHO experts visited the Institute of Virology in Wuhan today as part of the investigation into the origin of the coronavirus pandemic. Source: B92, Beta, AFP Wednesday, February 3, 2021 | 09:30 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Ng Han Guan

It can be said that this institute is currently the most controversial place in the world, if we take into account numerous theories that the spread of the virus that infected and killed millions of people and locked the whole world started from there.



WHO team waited for several months to get permission to enter China at all, and when they did, the Chinese authorities sent them into 14-day isolation.



Ten researchers from the WHO team are participating in the tour of the institute. "The team is expecting a very productive day and will ask all the necessary questions," one of the team members, Peter Daszak, told reporters ahead of the visit.



The institute has several laboratories that are under strict security measures and in which researchers work on coronaviruses.



In addition to conspiracy theories, former U.S. President Donald Trump also accused the institute of intentionally "leaking" a virus that caused the COVID-19 pandemic.



Beijing has denied the allegations and has its own theory - that there is a possibility that the virus was imported into China.