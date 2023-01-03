World More than 70 percent of citizens are facing problems, and that's not the end After lifting numerous restrictions, the number of those infected with the coronavirus in China is increasing daily. Source: oslobođenje.ba Tuesday, January 3, 2023 | 19:11 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/ TSIKAS

An MD from one of the best hospitals in Shanghai has pointed out that 70% of the city's population is likely to be infected after a large increase in cases in China, state media reported.



The surge came after tough restrictions were abruptly eased last month with little warning or preparation.



Chen Erzhen, vice president of Ruijin Hospital and a member of Shanghai's Covid Expert Advisory Board, estimated that most of the city's 25 million people are infected.



"The spread of the epidemic in Shanghai is currently very wide and has affected 70 percent of the population, which is 20 to 30 times more than in April and May," Chen told "Dajiangdong Studio", "France24" reported.



Shanghai has practiced a grueling two-month quarantine since April, during which more than 600,000 residents were infected and many were taken to mass quarantine centers. But now the Omicron variant is spreading rapidly through the city, and experts predict infections will peak in early 2023.