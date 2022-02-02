World Heavy shelling in Donetsk this morning VIDEO Heavy shelling echoes in Donetsk, it's been published on social networks. Source: B92 Wednesday, February 2, 2022 | 11:11 Tweet Share Ilustracija, foto: EPA-EFE/RUSSIAN DEFENCE MINISTRY PRESS S Ilustracija

According to the description of the videos posted on social networks, heavy artillery fire has been echoing in that part of Ukraine since early morning.

Another video states that the artillery is echoing in the Kirovsky district.

It should be reminded that Donbass is a Ukrainian region on the border with Russia, as well as the Luhansk region, and they have in fact become a war scene between Ukraine and Russia since Russia annexed Crimea.



By the way, Donbass is one of the economically richest parts of Ukraine, which the Western media claim is under the control of the rebels, who are in turn under the command of Russia.