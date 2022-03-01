World Serbian Ambassador to Ukraine: The struggle of Serbian truckers to survive Serbian Ambassador to Ukraine Aca Jovanovic joined the live broadcast of TV Prva and said that the situation in Kyiv is currently peaceful. Source: Prva TV Tuesday, March 1, 2022 | 09:47 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/DAREK DELMANOWICZ

"The curfew has just ended, a little snow has fallen, several vehicles have been seen on the street since this morning," he said.



The biggest problem at the moment is truck drivers who are at the border crossings with Romania and Hungary. Ukrainians do not allow goods of Russian or Belarusian origin to leave Ukraine.



"They turned to us for help, people are indignant because of the situation they found themselves in. We called the Serbian Chamber of Commerce together with the drivers' association, we are doing everything in our power to cross the border. We also contacted Oleksandr Aleksndrovich and asked him to do so, through their channels, for the drivers to be released", said Jovanovic.



The ambassador pointed out that the problem is that the official institutions in Kyiv are not working, and that there is no way to officially address someone. "It is now a matter of their lives," the ambassador added.



Drivers have certain supplies of food and water, but their fuel is at a minimum, because, due to the state of war, only 20 liters can be poured at gas stations in Ukraine. According to him, at least 44 trucks were captured at the Djakovo crossing, then another 30 at the other end of the country, as well as an additional 100 trucks returning to Ukraine.



Moreover, there are many drivers who are trapped in individual parking lots.



"We connected two Serbian families this morning, in order to go to Serbia together. Apart from them, there are several other families who do not want to leave Ukraine, they feel safe enough," said Jovanovic.



"Some people who have never called us did so now, and it is very difficult to respond to their requests in that situation," he explained.



Officers of the Djakovo Border Crossing said that drivers who are citizens of Serbia and other countries who drive vehicles can leave Ukraine, but not a vehicle that transports goods intended for Russia and Belarus.