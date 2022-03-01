World Kharkiv shelled; Kyiv trembles with fear; Fighting near Kherson and Mariupol VIDEO The war in Ukraine is under way for the sixth day. Yesterday's negotiations did not bring hope to the end of the conflict. Both sides made their demands. Source: B92 Tuesday, March 1, 2022 | 09:09 Tweet Share Tanjug/ AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru

There are more and more reports from the field about the kilometer-long line of vehicles of the Russian military forces that are going to Kyiv.



Yesterday ended with the expulsion of Russian diplomats from the United States, and in the meantime, fierce fighting continued in several Ukrainian cities.



Fighting was under way on Saturday near the southern Ukrainian cities of Mariupol, Kherson, Mykolaiv, and Odessa, an adviser to the Ukrainian President said.



"Heavy fighting is taking place near Mariupol," Mykhailo Podolyak, President's adviser, stated. "But there is no chance that Mariupol will surrender or be captured."

OSCE leaves Donetsk

All members of the special monitoring mission of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) will leave the Ukrainian city of Donetsk today, Reuters reports, citing a diplomatic source. The task of this mission was to monitor and report on the violation of the ceasefire agreement between Kyiv and pro-Russian forces in eastern Ukraine.

Mariupol this morning

Something big going to happen in #Kiev today.



Countries ( especially those who have good intelligence agency ) have requested it's citizen to move out of #Kiev as soon as possible by any medium.



Maybe the " REAL " storm is coming. — . (@Genetry_) March 1, 2022

Main city square in Kharkiv

Adviser to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Anton Gerashchenko announced this morning that Russian forces shelled the Freedom Square in the center of Kharkiv.



The State Service for Emergency Situations announced that one person was killed and three were injured in this morning's shelling of Kharkiv, Interfax Ukraine reports.



A video appeared on social networks showing the explosion on the central square in Kharkiv, where the building of the Regional State Administration is located.

The convoy of vehicles heads towards Kyiv