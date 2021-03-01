World German institute published a new report: Infection was brought from so-called Kosovo German institute in charge of monitoring COVID-19 states in its latest report that the largest number of infected in that country came from the so-called Kosovo Source: Kosovo online Monday, March 1, 2021 | 12:37 Tweet Share EPA-EFE ROBERT GHEMENT

According to the online writing of the Ekonomija Online portal, the report states that after the summer vacation, 4.369 newly infected people were registered, who returned to Germany from Kosovo, while 3.903 newly registered cases arrived from Croatia.



Then there are those who came from Turkey 3.131, Bosnia and Herzegovina 1.193, Romania 1.096, Spain 1.059 and from France 760 newly registered cases.



"Among the people with whom the coronavirus was registered, most of them stayed in Kosovo and Turkey, and the reason is the large number of migrants who work in Germany," the Robert Koch Institute report states.