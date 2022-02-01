Drama in Germany, operation of special units is underway
A police action is underway after the information that the student entered a school in Germany armed.Source: Sputnik
According to foreign media, it is a school in Hamburg.
Aktuell kommt es an der Otto-Hahn-Schule in #Jenfeld zu einem größeren Polizeieinsatz. Der Bereich um die Schule ist gesperrt.— Polizei Hamburg (@PolizeiHamburg) February 1, 2022
Es soll ein mit einer Schusswaffe bewaffneter Jugendlicher das Schulgebäude betreten haben.
Wir informieren hier laufend weiter. pic.twitter.com/SxMu4LfSoF
"An extensive police operation is underway at the Otto-Hahn school in Jenfeld, Hamburg.
The area around the school is closed. A young man with a gun allegedly entered the building," a tweet from an official local police account said.
Police are on alert after the attacker fired shots at the University of Heidelberg a few days ago, injuring four people. The attacker was found dead.