World 0

Drama in Germany, operation of special units is underway

A police action is underway after the information that the student entered a school in Germany armed.

Source: Sputnik
Share
EPA/EFE/ FILIP SINGER
EPA/EFE/ FILIP SINGER

According to foreign media, it is a school in Hamburg.

"An extensive police operation is underway at the Otto-Hahn school in Jenfeld, Hamburg.

The area around the school is closed. A young man with a gun allegedly entered the building," a tweet from an official local police account said.

Police are on alert after the attacker fired shots at the University of Heidelberg a few days ago, injuring four people. The attacker was found dead.

Read more
Comments 0
Read
Send your comment

World

The Russians relocated troops VIDEO

Troops of the Russian Eastern Military District are deployed at a distance of up to 10.000 kilometers as part of inspection of response troops, Ministry said.

World Tuesday, February 1, 2022 14:14 Comments: 0
EPA-EFE/RUSSIAN DEFENCE MINISTRY PRESS
page 1 of 29 go to page