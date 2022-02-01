World Drama in Germany, operation of special units is underway A police action is underway after the information that the student entered a school in Germany armed. Source: Sputnik Tuesday, February 1, 2022 | 14:59 Tweet Share EPA/EFE/ FILIP SINGER

According to foreign media, it is a school in Hamburg.

Aktuell kommt es an der Otto-Hahn-Schule in #Jenfeld zu einem größeren Polizeieinsatz. Der Bereich um die Schule ist gesperrt.

Es soll ein mit einer Schusswaffe bewaffneter Jugendlicher das Schulgebäude betreten haben.

Wir informieren hier laufend weiter. pic.twitter.com/SxMu4LfSoF — Polizei Hamburg (@PolizeiHamburg) February 1, 2022

"An extensive police operation is underway at the Otto-Hahn school in Jenfeld, Hamburg.



The area around the school is closed. A young man with a gun allegedly entered the building," a tweet from an official local police account said.



Police are on alert after the attacker fired shots at the University of Heidelberg a few days ago, injuring four people. The attacker was found dead.