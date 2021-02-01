World Coup and state of emergency PHOTO Early this morning, the Myanmar army staged a coup and arrested state officials, including leader Aung San Suu Kyi. Source: B92, Tanjug Monday, February 1, 2021 | 09:03 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Thein Zaw

Myanmar's powerful military has taken control of the country in a coup and declared a state of emergency, following the detention of Aung San Suu Kyi and other senior government leaders in early morning raids on Monday.



The army also announced that a state of emergency would be imposed for a year. Reactions are coming from around the world: Worrying.

Charles Michel: The outcome of the election must be respected

European Council President Charles Michel today condemned the military intervention and takeover of Myanmar and demanded the release of all those detained by the military in raids across the country, Reuters reports.



"The outcome of the election must be respected and the democratic process must be renewed," Michel stressed in a Twitter post.

Please help Myanmar.We need your help.Military has detained our elected democratic government, party leaders and political activists in Myanmar. National television channels and phone services are cut out nationwide.

#Save_Myanmar 🇲🇲 #Reject_the_Military #We_need_democracy pic.twitter.com/gEOFc7fkwf — Khon Yeol (@KhonYeol) February 1, 2021

Aung San Suu Kyi spoke up

Myanmar's Prime Minister Aung San Suu Kyi, who was arrested today, called on the population not to "accept" the military coup, according to a letter published on social networks by her party.



Rumors of a coup were circulating in the country, and de facto civilian Prime Minister Aung San Suu Kyi "left this message to the people," said Vin Htein, President of the National League for Democracy (NLD), on Facebook.

International reactions

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres strongly condemned the arrest of Aung San Suu Kyi and other members of the highest state positions.



"The Secretary-General urges the military leadership to respect the will of the people of Myanmar and adhere to democratic norms, with any differences to be resolved through peaceful dialogue. All leaders must act in the greater interest of Myanmar’s democratic reform, engaging in meaningful dialogue, refraining from violence and fully respecting human rights and fundamental freedoms", Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General said, as Reuters reports.



"The Secretary-General reaffirms the unwavering support of the United Nations to the people of Myanmar in their pursuit of democracy, peace, human rights and the rule of law", it is concluded.

Myanmar's ruling party, the National League for Democracy (NLD), also came forward, confirming that the army had arrested President Win Myint and party leader Aung San Suu Kyi, and called on citizens to remain calm.



The Australian government said it was "deeply concerned about reports that the military is again trying to take control of Myanmar" and called for the immediate release of illegally detained civilian political leaders.



Japan has said it is monitoring the situation closely, but does not currently plan to withdraw Japanese nationals from Myanmar.