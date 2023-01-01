World The whole world is in danger: "We are threatened with a large-scale war" Patriarch of Moscow and Russia Kirill stated the relations between the countries have deteriorated and due to distrust, there is a threat of a large-scale war. Source: Tanjug Sunday, January 1, 2023 | 22:22 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Libkos

As he said, overall world circumstances have changed in the last ten years.



"We are all witnessing a very tense atmosphere and mistrust between countries, and this tension is growing and threatens to turn into a large-scale war. Relations have gone backwards, given that they have deteriorated so much," said Patriarch Kirill, reports Sputnik.



Patriarch of Moscow and Russia Kirill added that humanity has never had such a terrible weaponry as today, which is accumulating. "And if that arsenal of weapons does not correspond to the moral state of the human race, then does not the threat that these weapons will be used increase? This testifies to the fact that the scientific development of human civilization cannot ensure either the happiness or the safety of people," said the Russian Patriarch.