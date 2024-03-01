Society Belgrade Airport reopened: Passengers, thank you for your patience and understanding Belgrade Airport "Nikola Tesla" was reopened for traffic last night around 10:30 p.m., after it was temporarily closed due to bomb threats. Source: Tanjug Friday, March 1, 2024 | 09:29 Tweet Share Shutterstock/Adam Radosavljevic

The reports eventually turned out to be false.



"We thank the passengers for their patience and understanding, because their safety and the safety of the staff are a priority," the airport said, reports the Tango Six portal.



Earlier today, the companies Air Montenegro and Wizz Air announced that the pilots on their flights received reports of planted bombs, which is why all passengers and crew members were evacuated.



The counter-sabotage teams, meanwhile, carried out counter-sabotage examinations and found that the reports were false.