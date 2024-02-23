Society Drama in "Ribnikar"; All children released home; Minister of Education also arrived All students of elementary school "Vladislav Ribnikar" were sent home immediately after it was discovered that the eighth-grade student had a knife with him. ​ Source: B92 Friday, February 23, 2024 | 13:15 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG /SAVA RADOVANOVIC

Just to reiterate that a school police officer found a knife in the school backpack of an eighth grader, and the police were immediately alerted, and they arrived at the school soon after. A student who had a knife was also found, he was taken to the principal, but he denied that the knife was his.



The media also reported that he was taken to the police for an interview.



The news, let's recall, first spread through social networks, and then it was also reported by some media. One of the parents of students attending "Ribnikar" told Blic that there were no incidents, and that no one threatened the children.



Minister of Education, Slavica Djukić Dejanović, also arrived urgently at "Vladislav Ribnikar" elementary school.



Let's remind you that on May 3, 2023, the student K.K. killed nine children and a school police officer in cold blood.

Statement of the minister Slavica Djukic Dejanovic

Minister of Education Slavica Djukic Dejanovic gave the following statement prior to leaving the school: "All the necessary procedures were taken to ensure that the students were safe and that nothing would happen," said the minister. "We are all here with special sentiments in front of the school. The authorities are examining all the details of the incident and the public will be informed about everything," she said.