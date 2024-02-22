Society Heartbreaking at the Kecmanović trial With the testimony of the families of the victims, the trial in the civil proceedings against the Kecmanović family continued in High Court in Belgrade today. Source: Tanjug Thursday, February 22, 2024 | 15:55 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ SAVA RADOVANOVIĆ

In that procedure, the mother and father of the boy K.K. who on May 3rd killed nine classmates and a guard and injured six other people in the "Vladislav Ribnikar" Elementary School are being on trial.



Nina Kobiljski, the mother of the murdered girl, continued her testimony today and spoke about the Kecmanovic family and said that it was not right that they kept so many weapons in the house, as well as that they did not help their son who was showing signs that something was wrong.



He does not talk about the problem, he takes a weapon, shoots at the heads and bodies of children and in this way cures depression and frustration, in the way his father taught him, Kobiljski said, talking about the minor.



Her husband, Dragan Kobiljski, stated that his daughter was his darling and added that he was afraid that parents Kecmanović would be released, because, as he claimed, they would always resort to weapons.



Bojan Asović, the father of the other murdered girl, said that he also died that day, but that he had to continue living because of his younger son.



His wife, Marija Asović, pointed out that on May 2, she and her children played 'Don't Be Angry, Man', while the Kecmanović family was preparing Molotov cocktails, indicating that this says a lot about families.



Asović stated that it is not normal that the boy's parents do not feel responsible and added that they hid the fact that they had a sick child in order not to jeopardize their reputation.



After the break, the Negić and Andjelković families will testify.



The lawsuit was filed by a total of 27 plaintiffs, that is, members of the families of the massacre victims, and the minor K.K. and his mother and father.



The court will decide on the claim and only after the end of the civil proceedings will it make a decision whether it fully or partially accepts the family's claim, or possibly rejects it.



The lawsuit was filed in civil proceedings for non-material damage compensation for mental pain suffered due to the death of a close person, as well as for the fear suffered.



With this lawsuit, a monetary annuity was requested, i.e. the future payment of a certain amount of money from the day of the judgment and while the conditions for it last - in the name of future non-material damages for mental pain suffered due to the death of a close person.



Criminal proceedings against the boy's father and mother, as well as the owner and instructor of the shooting club where K.K. is suspected to be practicing shooting, are being conducted before this court, while the minor is criminally irresponsible because he was not 14 years old at the time of the massacre. In this case, the court accepted the proposal of the Higher Public Prosecutor's Office in Belgrade and closed the trial to the public.



Also, there is a civil case against Kecmanović, the school where the massacre took place and the state of Serbia, and this lawsuit was filed by members of the Dukić family, whose daughter was killed at that time.



The history teacher who was seriously wounded at the time also recently filed a lawsuit against the parents of the minor K.K.