Big change in schools: In two days... The Rulebook on the Code of Conduct of schools in the event of violence is in effect from February 22.

The Rulebook is harmonized with the amendments to the Law on the Basics of the Education System in the past year.



Snežana Vuković, head of the Department for Human and Minority Rights in Education at the Ministry of Education, said today that the rulebook is comprehensive and contains preventive measures, which was not the case in the past.



"The team for protection against violence now has much greater powers. It has the ability to remove students from immediately compulsory educational work, which does not mean removing them from school, but for at least five to 20 days, which is the duration of the educational-disciplinary procedure," Vuković said.



As she stated, dealing with crisis situations is an important part of the new Rulebook.



"It is difficult to predict crisis situations, but we can predict some actions of the school to reduce uncertainty and to reduce the stress that the school is dealing with - principals, teachers, all employees, parents and students. There are prescribed interventions for crisis events, some are the death of students, violent death of students, death due to a traffic accident, suicide of students or employees, mass fights, earthquakes, as well as the multiple murders we had during the May tragedies, which affected the entire system and which triggered the introduction of these procedures," said Vuković.

Crisis Team

The rulebook stipulates that schools have a Team for Crisis Events, which is a sub-team, that is, a part of the Team for Protection from Violence, as well as a program for the institution's actions in crisis events, she stated.



"Crisis situations that can directly or indirectly affect the school community have been defined, as well as steps to be taken during and after a crisis event," Vuković pointed out. She added that the Rulebook was published on February 14.



"Implementation always starts eight days after its publication in the Official Gazette, and we can expect it to be implemented in schools on February 22," said Vuković.