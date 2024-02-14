Society "Hell" awaits us, get ready! Interior Ministry addressed the citizens: Be careful... The next four days will be non-working days, which means that today is the last working day for the vast majority of citizens. Source: B92 Wednesday, February 14, 2024 | 10:40 Tweet Share Shutterstock/Kidney Stone

As you can imagine, it will be "hell" on the roads in the afternoon because big crowds are expected. Increased traffic and congestion are expected throughout the country, especially in Belgrade.



At all exits from the city, you should expect a larger number of vehicles, and on the highway, you should certainly expect bigger crowds than usual.



For this very reason, drivers are advised to be more cautious and adjust speed, keep the prescribed distance and be patient because, as announced, control will also be increased.



In order to avoid fines, it is necessary to adopt the published recommendations.

AMSS Appeal: Start early, take your time and be patient

From the Auto-Moto Association of Serbia, expect crowds, and that's why they give advice to citizens on time.



"Many people will use the last working day of this week and the beginning of the holidays, which merges with the weekend, to travel, so in the afternoon we can expect increased traffic at the exits from the cities, on the highways, main road routes, and then on the roads leading to our mountains, spas and favorite places where we usually spend our non-working days," the Auto-Moto Association of Serbia states.



"Drivers are to expect variable, but generally good driving conditions, however, driving is always tiring during peak traffic hours, and then shorter queues are formed in places where road works are being carried out, which makes driving slower, which creates nervousness for drivers on longer distances, that's why plan more time for the trip, leave earlier, don't rush and be patient," AMSS said.

Caution, the Ministry of Internal Affairs strengthens control ​

In addition, the Ministry of Internal Affairs addressed the citizens of Serbia and said that they should expect increased traffic control, which they should especially pay attention to if they are going on the road in the coming days.



During the holidays, the Traffic Police Department of the Ministry of the Interior will organize increased traffic control, which will primarily be aimed at detecting violations that have the greatest impact on the occurrence of traffic accidents and the severity of the consequences.



"Due to the celebration of the National Day and the merging of non-working days, during the next days on all important road routes, and above all towards tourist centers, an increased intensity of traffic is expected," Major Aleksandar Radenković, in front of the Traffic Police Administration of the Ministry of Interior, told Tanjug.



"In order to preserve traffic safety, police officers of the traffic police will undertake measures of increased traffic control, which will primarily be aimed at detecting violations that have the greatest impact on the occurrence of traffic accidents and the severity of the consequences, such as speeding, driving under the influence of alcohol and psychoactive substances, improper overtaking and failure to use a seat belt," said Radenković.



"We draw attention to the fact that last year, in the period from February 14 to 17, as many as seven people died in traffic accidents, and 140 road users were injured, despite the measures taken by the traffic police, who discovered 20,000 violations in those four days," said Radenković.

Freight trucks wait at the borders for several hours

Moreover, we should add congestion at the borders. According to the Public Company "Roads of Serbia", a long line of freighters was formed at the Gradina border crossing.



Trucks at the Batrovci crossing have been waiting for about ten hours.