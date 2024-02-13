Society The history teacher at "Vladislav Ribnikar" received an award for courage At today's session, Government of Serbia adopted decision on a special public recognition, awarded to history teacher of "Vladislav Ribnikar" Elementary School. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, February 13, 2024 | 20:40 Tweet Share Photo: Milos Tesic/ATAImages

The award is given to Tatjana Stevanović, as an expression of support and respect for her personal bravery when she was wounded during the mass shooting on May 3, 2023.



Public recognition is in the form of lifetime monthly cash income, and the initiative was initiated by a group of teachers and students of "Vladislav Ribnikar" elementary school, who collected 13,000 signatures of citizens.



The government stated that the mass shooting in the elementary school "Vladislav Ribnikar" is a case that continues to shake the public, that it requires a reaction from the state in several directions, that accepting the submitted initiative is a way to ease the material situation of the wounded teacher after being seriously wounded and with the consequences that she will suffer until the end of her life, but also an opportunity to show solidarity and empathy through this measure, according to the announcement of the Government of Serbia.



The idea that the wounded history teacher should receive some kind of monetary compensation, as an addition to her monthly income, which would be permanent, for the rest of her life, which is not transferable, but is regular and which would be paid every month and in accordance with the growth of costs, was supported by The Association of Independent Trade Unions of Belgrade, it is added in the announcement.