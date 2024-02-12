Society 0

Serbia sees off Dejan Milojević - Steve Kerr and basketball legends at the funeral

Former basketball player and coach Dejan Milojević will be buried this Monday at the New Bezanija cemetery in Belgrade.

Source: B92
Photo: A.H./ATAImages
Photo: A.H./ATAImages

Milojevic died on January 17 in Salt Lake City as a result of a heart attack before the NBA game between Utah and Golden State, where he worked as a member of the coaching staff.

The funeral ceremony will begin at 1 p.m., the funeral itself half an hour later.

Photo: A.H./ATAImages
Photo: A.H./ATAImages

Photo: A.H./ATAImages
Photo: A.H./ATAImages

World basketball greatest players at the funeral of Milojević - Bjelica for the first time in public after the attack

STARSPORT photo Belgrade Serbia
STARSPORT photo Belgrade Serbia

Major part of the basketball elite gathered in Belgrade to pay their last respects to the tragically deceased Serbian coach Dejan Milojević.

STARSPORT photo Belgrade Serbia
STARSPORT photo Belgrade Serbia

The Golden State coach came to the funeral to say goodbye to his Golden State assistant.

In addition to him, the entire coaching staff of the Warriors arrived in Belgrade, and Zaza Pachulia was present.

