Society Pupils on vacation again? The Ministry of Education issued a statement Primary and high school students could go on a sudden mini-vacation due to large number of students and teachers suffering from respiratory infections and flu. Source: Tanjug, Novosti Wednesday, February 7, 2024 | 14:14

As the media reported, the students could be on vacation from February 12 to 16. They would return to the benches on February 19.



The Ministry of Education has not sent any request to school principals, which refers to the statement regarding the extension of the Sretenje vacation for the whole next week, nor has such an initiative reached the Ministry of Education so far.



As they told Tanjug from the Ministry of Education, as always, the decision on the possible extension of the holiday due to the epidemiological situation is made by the Ministry of Education on the recommendation of the competent institution of the Ministry of Health, i.e. the Institute for Public Health "Dr. Milan Jovanović Batut", which continuously monitors the epidemiological situation.



Some media reported that the principals of Belgrade primary and secondary schools received a message this morning from the president of the municipal assets of principals to state whether they are in favor of the Sretenje vacation being extended to the whole following week, how many students and employees are on sick leave, as well as a proposal for compensating classes.



In Serbia, National Day is celebrated on February 15 and 16, and those are non-working days.