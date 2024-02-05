Society A woman transferred from private to state maternity ward; Obstetric violence reported Since the Ombudsman Zoran Pašalić called on all women who faced inadequate medical treatment during childbirth to come forward, a dozen women have done so. Source: Telegraf Monday, February 5, 2024 | 09:52 Tweet Share Shutterstock/fizkes

As Zoran Pašalić pointed out in an interview for Politika, women from all over Serbia - from Subotica to Kosovska Mitrovica - came forward to report the inconveniences they experienced during childbirth.



Emphasizing that at the moment he cannot talk about specific maternity hospitals, doctors and medical workers about whom the women in labor complained, the Ombudsman says that all cases will be investigated, after which the public will be informed.



"Among the women who reported to the expert service of the ombudsman, there is a woman in labor who pointed out that the doctors at the local hospital hesitated for a long time to make a decision on caesarean section, and then they urgently transported her to Novi Sad in order to prevent further complications of childbirth.



We were also contacted by a woman who said that during childbirth the doctors "jumped" on her stomach in order to push the baby out, which is against all medical protocols.



We were also approached by a woman in labor whose birth was attended by medical students, despite her express opposition and publicly expressed attitude that she does not want to share her most intimate moments with students during practice.



The woman in labor shared her painful experience with us and told us that the doctors delayed the delivery until she fainted from the pain," says Zoran Pašalić.



He adds that the expert service of the Citizens' Protector also contacted a woman whose baby was removed from her stomach by obstetricians with forceps, which is a very dangerous procedure, as well as a woman in labor who claims that the doctors let her bleed until she passed out.



Due to the inadequate reaction of the health staff during childbirth, a woman who ended up in an induced coma reported to the ombudsman, and a report was filed by a woman in labor who the doctors did not want to give birth by caesarean section even though her baby got stuck in the birth canal when it was born, which is why her life was in danger.



That even an (expensively paid) delivery in a private clinic is not a guarantee that the birth of the baby will go well, is also shown by the example of a woman in labor who reported to the ombudsman with a complaint that she had a pulmonary embolism during childbirth, after which she was transferred to a state maternity hospital.



"We will ask the Ministry of Health to send health inspectors to every facility where women gave birth who reported obstetric violence or malpractice by health workers and investigate each individual case, and when they submit a report to us, we will inform the public about it. I invite all mothers in labor to contact us, in order to create the conditions for establishing responsibility in terms of negligent treatment of mothers in gynecology and obstetrics health institutions, whether it is verbal violence or medical negligence," says Pašalić, adding:



"While the state is fighting for every child, because as a society we are aging, there are those who, instead of being the bearers of that support and showing sincere concern for the life of the future mother and her child, make childbirth be perceived as an unpleasant experience rather than as a natural act and one of the happiest moments in a woman's life. That must be stopped, because due to individual cases, everyone pays the price - both patients and the medical profession." Zoran Pašalić reminds that our fellow citizens are able to submit an anonymous report to the ombudsman, and this opportunity was used by a group of doctors and medical workers in a Clinical Center in Serbia, who submitted a report due to poor organization of work, as a result of which many patients, including women in labor, suffer.



The Ombudsman reminds that the right to health is in the corpus of basic human rights, but that experience shows that it is insufficiently available in practice, when providing health care. Therefore, according to his words, it is necessary to establish mechanisms that would contribute to the fact that citizens first of all know what their rights are, as well as who they can turn to if they believe that the provided medical service represents a violation of their rights and increases the threat to their health.