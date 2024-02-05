Society 0

Earthquake registered in Serbia

A mild earthquake hit Kosjerić last night.

Source: B92
Foto: Profimedia
It had a magnitude of 1.7 on the Richter scale.

The earthquake happened tonight at 1:17 p.m.

It was at a depth of 9 kilometers.

