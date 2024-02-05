Earthquake registered in Serbia
A mild earthquake hit Kosjerić last night.Source: B92
It had a magnitude of 1.7 on the Richter scale.
The earthquake happened tonight at 1:17 p.m.
It was at a depth of 9 kilometers.
A mild earthquake hit Kosjerić last night.Source: B92
It had a magnitude of 1.7 on the Richter scale.
The earthquake happened tonight at 1:17 p.m.
It was at a depth of 9 kilometers.
Since the Ombudsman Zoran Pašalić called on all women who faced inadequate medical treatment during childbirth to come forward, a dozen women have done so.
The Appellate Court in Belgrade issued a verdict by which it acquitted the four accused of participating in the murder of journalist Slavko Ćuruvija.
The removal of the famous "Pirate" river night club in New Belgrade started this morning.
Four babies died from whooping cough at the Mother and Child Institute in Belgrade.
The parents of K. K., who killed nine classmates and a security guard at Vladislav Ribnikar Elementary School in Belgrade, were in court again today.
Waiting rooms at health centers are full, the number of patients has grown significantly across the country since the second school semester, media reports.
The parents of K.K., who killed nine peers and a security guard at the Vladislav Ribnikar Elementary School in Belgrade, are appearing in court again today.
The trial of the spouses Vladimir and Miljana Kecmanović, the parents of the minor who committed the massacre on May 3 last year, began today in the High Court.