Society The Court of Appeal delivered an acquittal for the murder of Slavko Ćuruvija The Appellate Court in Belgrade issued a verdict by which it acquitted the four accused of participating in the murder of journalist Slavko Ćuruvija. Source: B92 Saturday, February 3, 2024 | 14:23

"The special department for organized crime of the Appellate Court in Belgrade, after the hearing, issued a verdict on April 19, 2023, which, by accepting the appeals of the defense and partially accepting the appeal of the Prosecutor's Office, changed the first-instance verdict and acquitted the defendant Radomir Marković of the charge of having committed the crime of aggravated murder in incitement, along with Milan Radonjić, Miroslav Kurak and Ratko Romić that, as co-perpetrators, they committed the criminal offense of aggravated murder," according to the decision of the Court of Appeal published on the website.



As recalled, the Court of Appeal opened the main trial itself after the non-final verdict.



"Namely, the first-instance court, with the judgment that is being appealed, overstepped the charge, violated the identity of the charge and the verdict, and did not resolve the case of the charge, and at the same time, with a selective evaluation of the evidence, it completely ignored certain facts that emerge from the presented evidence, which, viewed together, provide a basis for a different ruling," the decision states.



Let us remind you that the first-instance verdict sentenced the four defendants to a total of 100 years in prison.