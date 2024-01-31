Society Removal of a famous river club is underway: Large police force on the Sava quay VIDEO The removal of the famous "Pirate" river night club in New Belgrade started this morning. Source: B92.net Friday, February 2, 2024 | 09:55 Tweet Share Ilustracija/Foto: N-sky/Shutterstock

As can be seen on the serbialive_beograd Instagram page, a video was published showing a large number of police vehicles on the Sava Quay, as well as utility workers, the so-called Whites, carrying things out.



"The place is legendary in many respects and a favorite of many people. Kids love it. They love it. They celebrate their birthdays with indescribably favorable conditions, which means many parents - means families. It has been a Pirate under the same name in the same place for 40 years. Music is one of the things that sets it apart, many people call it the Cultural Center for that reason", it is stated in the press release.



As the media reports, things were brought out on the shore, as well as workers removing the inventory.



As announced at the end of last year, all river clubs that did not get a new location at the auction will be removed.